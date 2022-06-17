Drugs found at Ogdensburg prison, union says

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Officers seized drugs at Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg last week, some of them hidden in a loaf of bread.

That’s according to the corrections officers’ union, which says a package mailed to an inmate turned up 31 grams of a green leafy substance wrapped in cellophane and hidden inside a hollowed-out loaf of bread.

The union says that the following day, a woman visiting an inmate surrendered a balloon hidden inside her shirt after a K-9 alerted to drugs.

That balloon had a concentrated form of marijuana, the union says.

