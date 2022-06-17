Advertisement

Drugs found at Ogdensburg prison, union says

Riverview Correctional Facility
Riverview Correctional Facility(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Officers seized drugs at Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg last week, some of them hidden in a loaf of bread.

That’s according to the corrections officers’ union, which says a package mailed to an inmate turned up 31 grams of a green leafy substance wrapped in cellophane and hidden inside a hollowed-out loaf of bread.

The union says that the following day, a woman visiting an inmate surrendered a balloon hidden inside her shirt after a K-9 alerted to drugs.

That balloon had a concentrated form of marijuana, the union says.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo submitted by Les Dollinger shows the storm downed a tree in Redwood
Tornado watch, severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of north country
CWT Farms joined state, county and town of Watertown officials for a groundbreaking ceremony...
Egg hatchery breaks ground for $16M facility in Jefferson County
Police lights
Emergency crews called to rescue kayakers during storm
Fire truck
Fire departments make tough calls due to high gas prices
Forty-four teams lined up for the seventh annual Frank Caprara Golf Tournament at Highland...
Frank Caprara golf tournament deemed a success for another year

Latest News

Emma Dicob of Beaver River signs to take her diving skills to the next level at Roberts Wesleyan.
Beaver River diver to take talents to next level
The Watertown Rapids hosted Boonville at the Alex t. Duffy Fairgrounds Thursday night.
Rapids fail to stop losing streak
Wearing her signature trousers, Dr. Mary Elizabeth Walker resides over the entrance to the...
First - and only - female Medal of Honor recipient hails from north country
A fire burned through the roof of a town of Alexandria home Friday morning.
Fire burns hole through roof of Redwood home