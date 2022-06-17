Early voting starts Saturday; voters have more choices about where to vote

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country voters have more choices about where to vote, as early voting for the June 28 primary begins Saturday.

In both Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, a second place to vote will be open for the duration of early voting, until June 26.

Voters in both parties have important choices to make - both Democrats and Republicans are picking candidates for governor.

Republicans in Jefferson County will vote for the next sheriff; in Lewis County, there’s a Republican primary for county court judge; Republican voters will pick the Republican candidate - and likely winner - of the state Assembly seat representing much of Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.

There are also county legislature and town races in St. Lawrence County, and a town council race in Lewis County.

For all of that, elections officials are not expecting a big turnout.

“I’m not even sure people are aware, they’re locked in about, the fact that there’s a primary. School’s ending, they’ve got other things on their minds,” said Jude Seymour, Republican elections commissioner for Jefferson County.

“We’re hoping for a good turnout, but this primary I don’t think we’re gonna have a good turnout, unfortunately,” said Michelle LaFave, Democratic elections commissioner for Jefferson County.

The June 28 primary is only the first of two primaries this summer. The second will be held August 23, and will cover the north country’s two seats in congress. Elections officials worry the second primary will confuse voters. They already know it will be expensive.

“We anticipate that for Jefferson County, it will cost an additional $50,000 to $100,000,” Seymour said.

“Statewide, I’ve heard a total of $40 to $60 million to put on another primary. It’s money that has to be borne by the counties, it’s not money the state ever came up with and gave to the counties. ”

Here are the details on voting in all three counties. Remember, if you vote early, you can’t vote on primary day, June 28.

- In Jefferson County, the two places you can vote are the county office building on Arsenal Street in Watertown and the municipal building on South Main Street in Adams. Voting is from June 18 through June 26 from 9 AM to 5 PM, except Tuesday and Thursday, when the hours are 12 PM to 8 PM.

- In Lewis County, there is one place to vote, the Jefferson Community College learning center on East Lake Road in Lowville. Lewis County’s schedule mirrors Jefferson County’s - voting is from June 18 through June 26 from 9 AM to 5 PM, except Tuesday and Thursday, when the hours are 12 PM to 8 PM.

- St. Lawrence County is slightly different. There, the hours to vote are 9 AM to 5 PM except Tuesday and Thursday, when the hours are 9 AM to 8 PM. You can vote at 42 Maple Street in Potsdam, site of the old Honda dealership (the building is owned by Clarkson University now). You can also vote in Ogdensburg at the Dobisky Center, 100 Riverside Ave.

