Fire burns hole through roof of Redwood home

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a town of Alexandria home Friday morning.

The fire was reported just after 2 a.m. in the bathroom of a home at 46633 Farrell Road in Redwood.

Crews from Redwood, Alexandria Bay, Plessis, Wellesley Island, and Clayton were called to the scene.

It took just over an hour to put the fire out.

The cause is under investigation.

