Advertisement

Fire burns hole through roof of Redwood home

Fire damages roof of Redwood home
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a town of Alexandria home Friday morning.

The fire was reported just after 2 a.m. in the bathroom of a home at 46633 Farrell Road in Redwood.

Crews from Redwood, Alexandria Bay, Plessis, Wellesley Island, and Clayton were called to the scene.

It took just over an hour to put the fire out.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo submitted by Les Dollinger shows the storm downed a tree in Redwood
Tornado watch, severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of north country
CWT Farms joined state, county and town of Watertown officials for a groundbreaking ceremony...
Egg hatchery breaks ground for $16M facility in Jefferson County
Police lights
Emergency crews called to rescue kayakers during storm
Fire truck
Fire departments make tough calls due to high gas prices
Forty-four teams lined up for the seventh annual Frank Caprara Golf Tournament at Highland...
Frank Caprara golf tournament deemed a success for another year

Latest News

The Watertown Rapids hosted Boonville at the Alex t. Duffy Fairgrounds Thursday night.
Rapids fail to stop losing streak
Wearing her signature trousers, Dr. Mary Elizabeth Walker resides over the entrance to the...
First - and only - female Medal of Honor recipient hails from north country
Wake Up Weather
Becoming mostly sunny and less humid
A falling tree made a gaping hole in this Hannawa Falls home during a thunderstorm Thursday...
Severe storms sweep through, ravage St. Lawrence County