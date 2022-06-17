Jordan Blaine Delaney, 27, formerly of Evans Mills

Jordan Blaine Delaney, 27, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Jordan Blaine Delaney, 27, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022.

Jordan was born on May 12, 1995, in Watertown, NY. He was raised in Evans Mills until moving to Bradford where he graduated from Bradford Central School.

Jordan worked many jobs including roofing and sheet rocking. He was currently employed at Silgan Plastic Plant in Penn Yan. He had the biggest, brightest smile and anyone who knew him knew his love for music and wheelers. He also enjoyed writing, drawing, fishing and metal detecting with his friends.

He is survived by his mother, stepfather and sister Shelly, Ed and Emma Aftuck. Along with his father Alan Doxtater Jr.

Jordan is predeceased by his grandfather Blaine Delaney and uncle Keith Doxtater.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM on Friday, June 24, 2022 at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY., with a memorial service immediately following in the Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00 PM, with Michael Babcock officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

We pray he has finally found the peace he’s been searching for.

