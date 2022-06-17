Mr. Pliner died on Wednesday June 15, 2022 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, following a courageous battle with cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Kent J. Pliner, 64, of Ogdensburg will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at the Ogdensburgh Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Mr. Pliner died on Wednesday June 15, 2022 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

Kent J. Pliner was born on September 9, 1957 in Richland Center, Wisconsin. He was the son of the late Gideon and Aileen (Pauls) Pliner. He attended local schools and earned an associates degree in Food Science. On July 15, 1995 he married Cathy Earl. Cathy died on October 1, 2015. Kent worked for Hoosier Magnetics in Ogdensburg as a Laboratory Technician. He enjoyed golf, the Green Bay Packers, Motorcycles and was a collector of antiques, elephants and baseball cards. Most of all he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughters Autumn Katura of Ogdensburg and Holly Pliner of Ogdensburg and his grandchildren; Trent Katura, Amaya Vanlew and Addison Law. A brother-in-law, Dale Earl, his spouse Synda McNeiley, a nephew, Brian Earl and niece, Shannon Earl also survive him.

Donations in his memory may be made to the RIchard E. Winter Cancer Center 5 Lyon place Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

