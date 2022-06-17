Nancy C. Boucher, 69, of Lowville, N.Y., passed away peacefully early Friday, June 17, 2022 with her loving husband Mark by her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Nancy C. Boucher, 69, of Lowville, N.Y., passed away peacefully early Friday, June 17, 2022 with her loving husband Mark by her side.

Nancy was born on July 30, 1952 in Lowville, daughter of the late John R. and the late Betty L. (Payne) Schlieder. She was predeceased by her brother John in 1977. She married Mark F. Boucher on March 2, 1972.

Nancy graduated from LACS and the Central Business Institute for Business and Accounting. Following her education, Nancy worked as an accountant for her father Dr. John R. Schlieder at his dental office for a number of years. She found joy in being a hostess at Greystone Manor for many years, and eventually retired from accounting at Lewis County General Hospital.

Nancy’s hobbies included landscaping, gardening, bird watching, and cooking. She truly enjoyed hanging with the “Elks crew” and taking trips to Boston with them and her husband Mark. Most importantly, she adored her family and loved spending time with them, especially her only grandson Leo. As the eldest sibling, she prided herself in guiding her three younger brothers through the many pitfalls of life, leading them successfully into their respected adulthoods.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years Mark, their son Erik (Wendie) Boucher; her grandson Leo Boucher; her two brothers, James (Jackie) Schlieder; Andrew (Mary Beth) Schlieder; in-laws, Kevin (Deb) Kent; and many nieces and nephews.

Nancy chose to have her earthly remains donated to SUNY Upstate for scientific study in hopes of helping others in death as she tried to do in life.

A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church Lowville with Evan Zehr officiating, on Wednesday June 22nd at 11:00 a.m.. A reception will follow at the Lowville Elks Club.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice, in remembrance of Nancy Boucher.

Condolences may be made in her memory online at www.sundquistfh.com.

Nancy was very caring and loving toward those that had the opportunity to know her, and her spirit, laughter and energy will be truly missed by all.

