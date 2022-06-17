Advertisement

New route, new tree proposed for Watertown’s Christmas Parade & tree lighting

People gathered in Watertown's Public Square for last year's Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting.
People gathered in Watertown's Public Square for last year's Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new route and a different tree for the tree-lighting ceremony are possible as city staff propose changes to Watertown’s Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting.

In a report to the city council on Monday night’s agenda, planning staff are proposing to make the Christmas parade route the same as the one used for the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival parade.

That would take the Christmas parade along Washington Street from Winslow Street to Stone Street.

Staff say the new route would avoid Court Street which could be under construction by then as part of the downtown streetscape project.

Because the parade would pass by city hall and not go through Public Square, they’re proposing to use the large evergreen in front of city hall for the tree-lighting ceremony.

There would still be a tree with a light display on Public Square, but it wouldn’t be used for the ceremony.

Planning staff also propose doing away with the “dancing lights” on the Public Square tree and use static lighting that will be less of a distraction for motorists.

They also say they’re looking into other decorating options for downtown.

The parade and tree lighting are scheduled for December 2.

