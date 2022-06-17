OFA student accused of threatening school, staff

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A 13-year-old student at Ogdensburg Free Academy is accused of threatening violence against the school and its staff.

City police said the boy made verbal threats Friday morning to cause harm to OFA and certain employees.

Police Chief Mark Kearns declined to disclose the nature of the threats but did say the boy never mentioned using a gun.

The chief said staff walked the teen outside of the school and police arrived within minutes to take him away. He said the school did not go into lockdown or lockout modes.

The teen is now charged with a felony count of making terroristic threats.

He will appear in family court at a later date.

Because of the boy’s age, no further information was released.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.