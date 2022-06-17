Advertisement

OFA student accused of threatening school, staff

Ogdensburg Free Academy
Ogdensburg Free Academy(wwny)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A 13-year-old student at Ogdensburg Free Academy is accused of threatening violence against the school and its staff.

City police said the boy made verbal threats Friday morning to cause harm to OFA and certain employees.

Police Chief Mark Kearns declined to disclose the nature of the threats but did say the boy never mentioned using a gun.

The chief said staff walked the teen outside of the school and police arrived within minutes to take him away. He said the school did not go into lockdown or lockout modes.

The teen is now charged with a felony count of making terroristic threats.

He will appear in family court at a later date.

Because of the boy’s age, no further information was released.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo submitted by Les Dollinger shows the storm downed a tree in Redwood
Tornado watch, severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of north country
CWT Farms joined state, county and town of Watertown officials for a groundbreaking ceremony...
Egg hatchery breaks ground for $16M facility in Jefferson County
Police lights
Emergency crews called to rescue kayakers during storm
A falling tree made a gaping hole in this Hannawa Falls home during a thunderstorm Thursday...
Severe storms sweep through, ravage St. Lawrence County
Fire truck
Fire departments make tough calls due to high gas prices

Latest News

Scholarship winners were announced on June 9 at a Reception at Hilton Garden Inn.
7News All Stars Recognized
7News All Stars - Reception
People gathered in Watertown's Public Square for last year's Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting.
New route, new tree proposed for Watertown’s Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Muhammara