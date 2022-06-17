Advertisement

Petco opening first neighborhood farm and pet supply store

Petco plans to launch a new group of stores for farm animals in small and rural communities.
Petco plans to launch a new group of stores for farm animals in small and rural communities.(STRINGR)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Petco is opening a new group of stores that will cater to horses, cows, goats, pigs and sheep.

The American pet retailer says the stores will meet the needs of pet and farm animals in small and rural communities.

The first Petco Neighborhood Farm & Pet Supply store is scheduled to open Friday in Floresville, Texas.

Representatives with Petco said the store would carry food products and services such as vaccinations, grooming and stations to wash farm animals.

The stores will also have health and wellness programs to support local pets.

Petco plans to open a few more of these stores throughout the rest of the year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CWT Farms joined state, county and town of Watertown officials for a groundbreaking ceremony...
Egg hatchery breaks ground for $16M facility in Jefferson County
This photo submitted by Les Dollinger shows the storm downed a tree in Redwood
Tornado watch, severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of north country
Elvin Nieves
Already in trouble in West Carthage, man arrested for public lewdness in Watertown for 4th time
Fire truck
Fire departments make tough calls due to high gas prices
Melisa Schonfield holds a copy of her book "Bitter or Better."
From trying to hire a hitman to writing a book

Latest News

FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
FIFA picks 2026 cities, predicts soccer will be ‘No 1 sport’
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
LIVE: Police say 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Alabama church
WWNY Merger to give EMS crews more opportunity
WWNY Alexandria Bay welcomes soldiers, families for Riverfest
WWNY Ogdensburg’s city manager warns of dire deficit