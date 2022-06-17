Ralph B. Schulz, 88, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Ralph B. Schulz, 88, formerly of Mira Lane, Castorland, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Lewis County Extended Care Facility, Lowville, NY.

Born in the Hamlet of Naumburg, NY on June 2, 1934, a son of Herman J. and Rozella (Brothers) Schulz, he was graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1953.

After high school, he entered the US Army and served in the Korean War until he was honorably discharged in 1955 as Corporal Quarter Master.

Following his Army service, Ralph went to work for Hirschey Ford Dealership and Motor Sales in Harrisville until 1958, afterwhich, he began employment with the Beneficial Finance Company in Watertown where he eventually became Manager.

On July 12, 1958, he married Beth C. Bassette at the United Methodist Church in Harrisville. Mrs. Schulz died on November 3, 2021.

Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Carthage, before Ralph accepted a position with Beneficial in Milwaukee, WI in 1963. He was transferred to Buffalo in 1967, where shortly after they purchased a home in Hamburg, NY. In 1979, Ralph was transferred back again to the Watertown branch, purchased a home in Black River, and continued working out of Watertown until his retirement in 1992. He and Beth moved to New Bremen in 1990, and later moved to Castorland. After his Beneficial retirement, he went to work for Carthage Savings & Loan where he started their Collection Department until his retirement from there in 1998.

Throughout his life, he loved sports and especially his beloved Buffalo Bills and any team who beat the NY Yankees. He also enjoyed travelling to Key West, FL with Beth during winter.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Gilbert Tebo, Sr., his son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Whitney Schulz, all of Lowville; 5 grandchildren, Steven (Samara) Schulz, Hawaii, Nicole Boykin, TN, Gilbert (Jamie) Tebo, II, Lowville, Jesse Gilbert, Watertown and Christopher (Sophia Krug, fiancée) Tebo, Lowville, and 11 great grandchildren; a sister, Jenny Gerber, Decatur, IN; brother-in-law, Jack (Denise) Bassette, FL, and sister-in-law, Birdella (Dale) Catlin, Beaver Falls, and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a grandson, Jeffrey Schulz, 4 brothers, Kenneth, Carl, Vernon and Norman Schulz, and a sister, Doris Harris.

Funeral services for Ralph will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022. Beginning with an 11:15 a.m. Family Prayer Service at Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan, followed by a 12 Noon service at Salem Christian Fellowship Church in Beaver Falls. Burial will follow in the Croghan Apostolic Christian Cemetery. Calling hours will also be on Monday, June 20th from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be to the Beaver Falls VFD.

Condolences at www.scanlonfuneral.com.

