Rapids fail to stop losing streak

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids were looking to snap their five-game losing streak as they hosted Boonville at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds Thursday night.

Former LaFargeville star Wyatt Parliment started for the Rapids and he was impressive. Parliment would go three innings while allowing no runs on three hits and striking out three.

Boonville starter Jacob Dannenberg was also sharp. He would go six innings, allowing no runs on two hits and striking out six.

Rapids were looking to get on the board first, but the suicide squeeze attempt fails and Jake Humes is out at the plate.

Boonville breaks a scoreless tie in the seventh when Giovanni Calamia bloops a single to center field. Lane Gay comes in to score and it’s 1-0 Boonville.

Still in the seventh it’s Scott Seeker shopping at the gap for a double to right center. Both Calamia and Dan Tauken score. It’s 3-0 Boonville.

Former Watertown High star Ryan Peters works his way out of further trouble with the strikeout to end the inning.

But Boonville sends the Rapids to their sixth straight loss. Watertown falls to Boonville 5-1/

This Saturday Evans Mills Raceway Park and Caskinettte Ford presents the annual Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints Kevin Ward Junior Memorial asphalt spectacular.

This annual event is created to support the Ward family as they have continued to support local racing, but most importantly to continue Kevin Ward Junior’s legacy and love for motorsports.

This event brings together an intense level of exciting racing with sprint cars on the asphalt surface. This race only happens once a year.

Evans Mills Raceway Park gates open at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday night.

