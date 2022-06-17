Advertisement

Richard G. Campbell, 69. of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Richard G. Campbell, 69. of Watertown, passed away June 14, 2022 at his home.

He is survived by his two brothers, David Campbell, Arkansas, Larry Campbell, Texas, two sisters, Beverly (Charles) Melvin, and Jeanine Campbell, all of Watertown.

Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

