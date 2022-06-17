Severe storms sweep through, ravage St. Lawrence County

(WWNY) - Thunderstorms caused major damage in St. Lawrence County on Thursday night.

In Hannawa Falls a tree crashed through the roof of a home on Cameron Drive that left a gaping hole.

As the tree fell it also snapped power lines and a streetlight.

Smoke and sparks could be seen coming from power lines.

While our reporter was there, the Hannawa Falls Fire Department was keeping an eye on the house until National Grid arrived to safely take care of the live wires.

Neighbor David Mitlin was watching out his window as the tree came down.

“I was looking out the window at my house, and there was this big gust of wind, big,” he said. “Tons of rain came down, and next thing you know, top of the tree falls down, we lose power. I come outside, and the tree fell through her house. I’ve never seen it, the power pole snapped in half. It was scary, yeah.”

An elderly woman lives in the house and was home when the tree fell.

She is safe, however, with neighbors and family.

Video from Russell shows heavy rain mixed with hail.

Strong winds uprooted trees across the county and brought down powerlines.

That left as many as 8,000 people in the central and northern part of the county in the dark and closed several roads.

An “all call” was put out for St. Lawrence County to staff all fire and rescue stations. That was revoked around 8:30 p.m.

Officials say as of 8 p.m., emergency crews had responded to 180 calls.

That’s about average for major storms in the county.

Emergency management centers were open in both Massena and Canton.

A command center was also set up in Hammond. Officials say that’s where the worst of the storm’s damage was done.

