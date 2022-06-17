SPCA: Dahlia, ‘a giant love bug’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dahlia loves kids and is great with cats, but is not a fan of other dogs. She prefers to be with people.

Jefferson County SPCA assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry calls the 5-year-old pit bull “the biggest ham and a giant love bug.”

The shelter also has its usual ample supply of cats and kittens and there are a couple of Guinea pigs at the Petco location.

Stop by either location to see what’s available. You can also check them out at jeffersoncountyspca.org or the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can also call 315-782-3260.

