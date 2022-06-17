Advertisement

TV Dinner: Muhammara

TV Dinner: Muhammara
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you need something that’s quick and easy to make for that graduation party, birthday celebration, or neighborhood get-together, Chef Chris Manning has just the recipe.

It’s a Lebanese dip called Muhammara. It’s great served with pita chips, vegetables, or anything you can dip into it. It’s also great with grilled pork chops or chicken.

Muhammara

- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

- 1/4 cup toasted breadcrumbs

- 1/2 cup toasted walnuts

- 4 cloves garlic

- 3 tablespoons lemon juice

- 2 tablespoons molasses, maple syrup, or honey

- 1 teaspoon ground cumin

- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

- 1 1/2 cups roasted red peppers

- Salt & pepper to taste

Put all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until smooth. Refrigerate at least an hour before serving.

