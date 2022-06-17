Utica man charged in Watertown shooting incident

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown police say it took them 11 months, but they finally made an arrest in connection with a 2021 shooting incident in the city.

The suspect is identified as 41-year-old Benji Reed of Utica.

Shortly after midnight on July 17, 2021, police were called to 913 State Street in Watertown.

Police said the victim reported that a man shot at him during an argument. No one was injured.

Papers filed in city court accuse Reed of firing a gun from a second-floor overlook at 913 State Street into a parking lot in the direction of Jarrod Randall.

According to court papers, police only had the suspect’s street name, “Miz,” to begin their investigation. The documents said police were able to eventually track down Miz’s real name and have Randall identify him from a photo array.

Reed was taken into custody on June 8 in the town of New Bremen by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, which wanted him for a separate crime, police said.

7 News reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information. We’ll update this story if we hear back.

On Thursday, Watertown police charged Reed with felony counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Reed was arraigned in Watertown City Court and taken to the Lewis County Correctional Facility.

City police were assisted in the investigation by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Metro Jefferson Drug Task Force.

