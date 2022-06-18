Anita R. Jones, 79, of Point Vivian

Anita R. Jones, 79, Lexington, KY, passed away Friday, June 10 at her summer home on Point Vivian Road. (Source: Funeral Home)

POINT VIVIAN, New York (WWNY) - Anita R. Jones, 79, Lexington, KY, passed away Friday, June 10 at her summer home on Point Vivian Road.

She was born October 28, 1942 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Wilford and Ruth Martin Chapman. She graduated from Watertown High School and later from business school in Watertown. She married Richard G. Jones.

Anita worked for many years as a claims processer for Ohio Casualty Group and Liberty Mutual, in Lexington, retiring in 2008.

She loved to knit and sew, spend summers on the St. Lawrence and was an avid fan of both the University of Kentucky Wildcats and Cincinnati Reds.

She is survived by two sons, Gregory Jones of Lexington, KY and Glen Jones, Mount Sterling, KY, a sister Nancy Parker, Nashville, TN, and four grandchildren. Her husband Richard passed away on January 23, 2003.

Services will be held at Point Vivian, Alexandria Bay and Lexington, KY. Arrangements are still pending.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.