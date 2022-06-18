A sunny Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clouds will clear out overnight which will lead to a chilly night across the north country as lows get into the lower to mid 40s.

Sunday we will see a lot of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s. Winds will also be breezy out of North and Northwest through out the day.

Monday we will get into the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday is the official start of summer and we will once again start to feel like it with highs in the mid 70s and the humidity on the rise.

Wednesday we will have a 40% of showers and thunderstorms as highs make it into the mid 80s. Humidity will also be high Wednesday as dew point make it into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A slight relief will be instore for Thursday with slightly less humidity and highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Friday highs will once again be in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday highs will be in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies as well.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.