Advertisement

A sunny Sunday

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clouds will clear out overnight which will lead to a chilly night across the north country as lows get into the lower to mid 40s.

Sunday we will see a lot of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s. Winds will also be breezy out of North and Northwest through out the day.

Monday we will get into the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday is the official start of summer and we will once again start to feel like it with highs in the mid 70s and the humidity on the rise.

Wednesday we will have a 40% of showers and thunderstorms as highs make it into the mid 80s. Humidity will also be high Wednesday as dew point make it into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A slight relief will be instore for Thursday with slightly less humidity and highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Friday highs will once again be in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday highs will be in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies as well.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A falling tree made a gaping hole in this Hannawa Falls home during a thunderstorm Thursday...
Severe storms sweep through, ravage St. Lawrence County
Ogdensburg Free Academy
OFA student accused of threatening school, staff
Benji Reed
Utica man charged in Watertown shooting incident
A big cleanup effort is underway in St. Lawrence County in the wake of Thursday's powerful...
Cleanup, power restoration underway in St. Lawrence County
This photo submitted by Les Dollinger shows the storm downed a tree in Redwood
Tornado watch, severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of north country

Latest News

WX
7 News This Evening Weather
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Becoming mostly sunny and less humid
7
Cooler this weekend