Bernard J. Lawler, Jr., 72, of Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Bernard J. Lawler, Jr., 72, Evans Mills passed away at his home Friday morning, June 17, 2022.

Bernie was born in Watertown August 18, 1949, son of Bernard J. and Benedetta “Betty” Navarra Lawler and was a graduate of Watertown High School.

On August 11, 1969 he entered the US Navy, serving actively until his honorable discharge on May 13, 1971. Bernie was honorably discharged from the Reserves on January 14, 1975. He received the Purple Heart, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal with one bronze star.

Bernie retired from National Grid as a supervisor of the Line Department. He was a member of the NRA and Elks Lodge 496. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was a Harley Davidson enthusiast.

He is survived by his daughter Alicia A. Phelps and husband Matthew B., Pamelia; son Derek J. Lawler and life partner Tiffany Morley, Ogdensburg; two sisters, Christine A. Bedard and husband John T., Watertown and Gloria L. Corey and husband Darcy J., Sackets Harbor; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. His parents predeceased him.

Entombment in Glenwood Mausoleum will be at the convenience of his family. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to Bernie’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the National League of POW/MIA Families, 5673 Columbia Pike, Suite 100, Falls Church, VA 22041 or at pow-miafamilies.org.

