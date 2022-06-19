Concert in the Park, fireworks show date set

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A date is set for this year’s Concert in the Park and firework show.

The Watertown Noon Rotary Club will host the concert in the park on Thursday, June 30th. That of course is at Watertown’s Thompson Park.

The Double Barrel Blues Band will play at 5:30 PM followed by the Orchestra of Northern New York at 8 PM with fireworks immediately after the show.

The night serves as an early celebration to Independence Day.

The event is free and open to the public.

