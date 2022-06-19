Advertisement

Early voting begins

Early voting for New York’s June primary began on Saturday.
"I Voted" stickers
"I Voted" stickers(Pexels)
By Zach Grady
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The June primary is set for June 28, but early voting started Saturday morning.

The early voting goes until June 26th. Ballots can be cast at the county office building on Arsenal Street in Watertown, or at the Adams Municipal Building. Voters can cast their ballots for candidates in the 116th state assembly, and the Jefferson County Sherriff’s races.

“It was very easy,” said Fred Gerloff, an early voter. “Came in, checked in with the girls and signed the computer. Being a weekend, it was a good opportunity to use my right to cast my ballot.”

You can watch primary night coverage on 7 news on Tuesday, June 28th.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A falling tree made a gaping hole in this Hannawa Falls home during a thunderstorm Thursday...
Severe storms sweep through, ravage St. Lawrence County
Ogdensburg Free Academy
OFA student accused of threatening school, staff
Benji Reed
Utica man charged in Watertown shooting incident
A big cleanup effort is underway in St. Lawrence County in the wake of Thursday's powerful...
Cleanup, power restoration underway in St. Lawrence County
This photo submitted by Les Dollinger shows the storm downed a tree in Redwood
Tornado watch, severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of north country

Latest News

Watertown Juneteenth 2022
Watertown celebrates Juneteenth
State Trooper injured after crash Saturday morning
State Trooper injured after crash Saturday morning
Watertown celebrates pride month 2022
Watertown celebrates pride month
Pleasant Night Inn
Pleasant Night Inn to no longer house sex offenders