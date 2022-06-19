Early voting begins

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The June primary is set for June 28, but early voting started Saturday morning.

The early voting goes until June 26th. Ballots can be cast at the county office building on Arsenal Street in Watertown, or at the Adams Municipal Building. Voters can cast their ballots for candidates in the 116th state assembly, and the Jefferson County Sherriff’s races.

“It was very easy,” said Fred Gerloff, an early voter. “Came in, checked in with the girls and signed the computer. Being a weekend, it was a good opportunity to use my right to cast my ballot.”

You can watch primary night coverage on 7 news on Tuesday, June 28th.

