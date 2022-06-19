Advertisement

Father’s Day Chicken BBQ supports North Country fire departments

Volunteer firefighters put down their hoses and picked up some spatulas.
Volunteer firefighters put down their hoses and picked up some spatulas.
By Chad Charette
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Volunteer firefighters put down their hoses and picked up some spatulas.

This was part of the Town of Brownville fire district’s annual Father’s Day Barbecue.

Cars wrapped around the streets leading up to the fire hall in anticipation of a home-cooked meal to go.

Beans, a roll, macaroni salad, and a pretty sizable chunk of grilled chicken all went out the door. It was all prepared in-house by volunteer firefighters.

Department Vice President Nathan Young says the cookout is the department’s way of giving back to the community.

“I’d like to thank the community for supporting the fire department and coming to the fundraisers and events that we do,” said Young.

If you happened to miss Sunday’s cookout, the department’s next chicken BBQ is less than a month away. It’s scheduled for Saturday, July 16th at 11:30 AM.

