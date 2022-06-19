Graveside Services: Julie and Ernest F. LaDue, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Julie and Ernest F. LaDue will be held on Monday June 20, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. in Calvary Cemetery with full military honors. Julie passed away on January 22, 2018. Ernest passed away on January 8, 2022. The arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.