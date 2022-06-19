Advertisement

Graveside Services: Julie and Ernest F. LaDue, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Julie and Ernest F. LaDue will be held on Monday June 20, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. in Calvary Cemetery with full military honors. Julie passed away on January 22, 2018. Ernest passed away on January 8, 2022. The arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Bernard J. Lawler, Jr., 72, Evans Mills passed away at his home Friday morning, June 17, 2022.
Bernard J. Lawler, Jr., 72, of Evans Mills
Robert “Grumpy” Pommerville, age 85, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Robert “Grumpy” Pommerville, 85, of Aldrigde
Candles
Nancy C. Marino, 77, of Brownville
Candles
Bernard G. Hynes, 85, of Heuvelton
William L. Koslosky, Esq., at age 69, departed this life on Friday June 17, 2022 at Katherine...
William L. Koslosky, Esq., 69, of Clinton

Obituaries

The Watertown Rapids looked to snap their 7 game losing streak Saturday night at the Alex Duffy...
Saturday Sports: Rapids look to snap losing streak
Candles
Susan A. Laribee, 60, of Sackets Harbor
Lawrence J. “Larry” Rudd, 68, Mannsville, passed away at his home on Friday, June 17th, 2022.
Lawrence J. “Larry” Rudd, 68, of Mannsville
Candles
Margaret E. Houle, of Massena
William G. Johnson, 89, of Lorraine, died Wednesday June 15, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center,...
William G. Johnson, 89, of Lorraine