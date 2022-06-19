Lawrence J. “Larry” Rudd, 68, of Mannsville

Lawrence J. “Larry” Rudd, 68, Mannsville, passed away at his home on Friday, June 17th, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence J. “Larry” Rudd, 68, Mannsville, passed away at his home on Friday, June 17th, 2022.

The funeral service will be 11 am Thursday, June 23rd, 2022 at the Mannsville United Methodist Church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours are 3pm – 7pm on Wednesday, June 22nd at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

He is survived by his wife Marcia (Hobbs) Rudd; three daughters Darby (Daniel) Canipe, Mannsville, Misty (Terry) Shultz, North Attleboro, MA, Lacy (Jason) King, Adams; his son Justin (Sierra) Rudd, Mannsville; his grandchildren Kate and Jenna Canipe, Jonathan, Lauren and Nathan Shultz, Aiden and Ryleigh Rudd, Colton and Mason King; his great grandson Reed Derosia; two sisters Kathleen Hobbs, Mannsville and Lucille Luther, Baldwinsville; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother James Rudd and his parents.

Lawrence was born in Watertown on June 10th, 1954, a son to C. Manford and Helen Overton Rudd. He graduated from South Jefferson High School in 1972 and attended Morrisville College. He married Marcia Hobbs July 20th, 1973.

Lawrence and Marcia owned and operated a dairy farm at the family homestead in Mannsville for many years, retiring from farming in 1996. Following his retirement from dairy farming, Lawrence went to work in the Operations Department of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, retiring from there in 2018. Marcia is retired from the United States Postal Service.

Lawrence is a third generation Maple Syrup producer and a member of the NYS Maple Producers Association, serving as a board member for the state association and Lewis County Maple Producers Association. He was an avid hunter and was a hunter safety course educator. He

served on the board of directors for the Cornell Cooperative Extension and was a member of the boards agricultural committee. He was a member of the Mannsville Manor Volunteer Fire Department, serving as department secretary for several years.

Memorial donations in Lawrence’s name can be made to the Mannsville Historical Societies, PO Box 121, Mannsville, NY. 13661 or to a church of one’s choosing.

