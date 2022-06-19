BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Nancy C. Marino, 77, of Brownville, NY, passed away June 17, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. It was her wish to be cremated and burial will take place at a later date.

She was born on December 4, 1944, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Earl and Frances (Ravenhill) Adams.

She graduated from Watertown High School. Following school she began a life time career as a seamstress at Mercy Hospital, where she worked for 35 years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family.

She married Richard D. Marino on February 25, 1967 in Watertown. The couple resided in Brownville. Richard was a firefighter for the City of Watertown Fire Department from 1968 until he retired in 2002.

Among her survivors are her husband, Richard D. Marino, Brownville, NY; two sons and their wives, Richard D. (Becky) Marino, Carthage, NY and Patrick D. (Rebecca) Marino, Turin, NY; five grandchildren, Kyla Marino, Baylie (Avery) Dorsey, Arik Marino, Brody and Brady Marino; a brother and sister in law, James (Paula) Adams, Watertown, NY; three sisters and two brothers in law, Nora (Ron) Chisamore, Clayton, NY, Linda (David) Desormo, Watertown, NY and Kim Adams, FL; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by three brothers, David, John and Edward Adams and three sisters, Esther Daniels, Barbara Menard and Bertha Grieco.

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.