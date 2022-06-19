State Trooper injured after crash Saturday morning

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A New York State Trooper suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital after a crash Saturday morning.

Police say it happened around 8:25 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of State Route 3 and County Route 202 in the town of Watertown.

The investigation shows that a 2004 Mazda pickup truck, operated by Edward L. Bazinet, age 73 from Sackets Harbor, was traveling east on State Route 3 when he made a left turn in front of the State Police patrol car that was traveling west on State Route 3. Trooper Christopher Wyant was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown for minor injuries, where he was treated and released. Bazinet was not injured in the crash.

The New York State Police were assisted at the scene by the Town of Watertown Fire Department, Town of Watertown Ambulance, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Watertown Police Department. The investigation is continuing.

