Susan A. Laribee, 60, of Sackets Harbor

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Susan A. Laribee, 60, Sackets Harbor, passed away Friday June 17th, 2022 at her home.

There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

She is survived by her companion, Steven Blodgett; her son John Law, Watertown and a daughter Kimber Law, Antwerp; a grandson Bryce O’Connell; a brother James Chappell, Syracuse, sisters Corinne Chappell, Syracuse and Janet Burkett, Indiana; several nieces and nephews. A brother Michael Chappell died in April 2020.

Susan was born October 30th, 1961, a daughter to William Miller and Marie Shepardson Chappell.

Susan had worked in housekeeping departments of hotels in the Watertown area to include the Days Inn, retiring from the Holiday Inn Express after 14 years of service.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

