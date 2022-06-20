Archery club aims to raise money for the Salvation Army

Emily Griffin reports from Rutland Hollow Road to take a look at the Bear Pac Archery course and learn more about their upcoming fundraiser for the Watertown Salvation Army.

RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - Back in the woods, through trees and shrubs, Bear Pac archers take aim at rams, buffalo, and 40 other unusual targets.

“We also incorporate a t-rex, an alligator, a mosquito, a 400-pound boar hog,” club president Isaac Thomas said. “There’s a variety of different targets to shoot at, which makes things interesting.”

Now the club has a new target in sight: charity work.

On June 25 and 26 the Bear Pac Archery Club is hosting the Salvation Army for a fundraiser for programs that will help the church,” Salvation Army representative Lisa Stafford said. “It’s nice to do something to get other people involved in the community. They can help out and they can have fun doing it.”

The sports club was struggling until recently...

“We were going to disband our club, donate our reserve to the community, but we thought we’d give it one more shot and turn it around because there’s not any other clubs with activities like this in the area,” Thomas said.

Memberships have recently doubled, and club leaders hope giving back to the community with this fundraiser can draw even more attention to the Bear Pac.

The fundraiser is this weekend, Saturday and Sunday. Registration starts at 8 a.m.

