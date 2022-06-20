A bit warmer for the last day of spring.

(WWNY) - We’ll be warming up little by little each day.

Temperatures start out chilly but should warm up fairly quickly under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be around 70, which is warmer than this past weekend but still below average.

Summer starts Tuesday. There’s a 50% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will both be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain. It will be around 80 on Wednesday and 75 on Thursday.

It will be mostly sunny Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It will be in the upper 70s on Friday and in the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.