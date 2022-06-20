Earl Martin Nolt, 81, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Earl Martin Nolt, 81, of NYS Route 812, Lowville, passed away at his home on Saturday evening, June 18, 2022, under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice.

The funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Crystal Light Mennonite Church, 8672 NYS Route 812, Lowville, NY 13367. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Viewing will be from 1:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, June 24, 2022 at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Earl M. Nolt to Crystal Light Mennonite Church, 8672 NYS Route 812, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Verna; sixteen children, six sons, Lawrence (Doris) of East Berlin, PA, Linford (Wanda) of Wakarusa, IN, Nevin (Marie) of Rosebush, MI, Mervin (Marita) of Lowville, Myron (Arlene) of Lowville, and Curtis (Marilyn) of Richland, PA; ten daughters, Leona (James) Zehr of Croghan, Lucinda (Peter) Burkholder of Lowville, Noreen (Joseph) Good of Myerstown, PA, Lynette (Anthony) Burkholder of Carthage, Rosene of Mendon, MA, Elaine, at home, Regina, at home, Marilyn, at home, Judith (Jeremy) Stauffer of Sunbury, PA, and Anita (Gary) Zimmerman of Myerstown, PA; 77 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Irene (William) Nolt of Stevens, PA; Bertha (Melvin) Zehr of Lowville, Janet (Ivan) Musser of Stevens, PA, Loretta of New Holland PA, three brothers, Carl (Mary) of Seneca Falls, Weaver (Thelma) of Mohnton, PA, and Leon (Karen) of Honey Grove, PA; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by three grandsons; one sister, Marian Zimmerman; and one brother, Lloyd Nolt.

Earl was born on September 15, 1940 in East Earl, PA, a son of the late Weaver W. and Bertha Martin Nolt and attended school in Lincoln, PA. On February 3, 1962, he married Verna M. Zimmerman in Lititz, PA. The family moved to Lowville in March of 1976. He was a self-employed dairy farmer for many years. He enjoyed butchering, hauling fruit, and working at his daughter’s store. Condolences may be shared online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

