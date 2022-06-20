Advertisement

Finding a new place to house sex offenders

By John Pirsos
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County now has to find a new location to house sex offenders.

This comes after the owner of the Pleasant Night Inn in West Carthage sent a letter to the county saying he would no longer take in registered sex offenders placed there by the Department of Social Services.

County Legislator John Peck says there aren’t any registered sex offenders currently living at the motel, so nobody needs to be immediately moved.

He says the county is in the process of sending in a request to the state to expand the restricted areas for registered sex offenders.

“It’s common sense. You have a playground in too close of proximity for those kind of clientele to be placed. And state law allows it, unfortunately,” said Peck.

He says finding housing for homeless people and registered sex offenders is becoming a difficult task. He says the topic will be discussed further at the county’s health and human services committee meeting next week.

