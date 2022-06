CHASE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A Graveside Service for Darlene D. Alexander, 65, of Tiernan Ridge Road, who passed on Thursday, January 20, 2022, will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 10:00 am in Raymondville Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

