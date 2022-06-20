John C. Webb, 58, of Watertown

John C. Webb, 58, passed away at his home in Watertown June 13, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John C. Webb, 58, passed away at his home in Watertown June 13, 2022.

John, also known as Webby, was born in Watertown December 13, 1963, son of Theodore and Maria J. Tubolino Webb and attended Watertown schools.

John worked for the Dulles State Office Building and the Watertown City School District in their janitorial departments. He attended Hol Family Church and enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends.

He is survived by his daughter Ashley L. Carroll and husband Jon, Hampstead, NC; son Dylan J. Webb, Watertown; granddaughter Carmella Webb; two brothers, Michael G. Abbate, RI and Stephen Abbate, Phoenix, AZ; three step brothers, Terry, Teddy, and Chris; five step sisters, Sue, Tanna, Julie, Donna, and Barbara; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. John is predeceased by his parents; three brothers, Sebastian M., Mariano, and Joseph Abbate; and 2 sisters Mari Jo Riches and Carmella Peters.

A funeral service will be held at the end of July at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown at a time and date to be announced. Entombment will be in Glenwood Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Children’s Miracle Network, 830 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

