Martin E. “Marty” Lyon, 75, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Martin E. “Marty” Lyon, 75, of Lincoln Street, Canton died at his home while under the loving care of his family and Hospice & Palliative Care.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 23 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 24 at 11:00 AM in First Presbyterian Church of Canton with Rev. Michael P. Catanzaro officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or to First Presbyterian Church of Canton, 17 Park Street, Canton, NY 13617.

Marty was born October 22, 1946 in Rome, NY and was a son of the late Alfred and Dorothy (Gulick) Lyon. He grew up in Osceola, NY and graduated from Camden High School in 1964 and later from Canton ATC in 1974. He enlisted in the US Army Jan 1965 and was honorably discharged December 1968. While in the service he met his wife Christa Reinhardt. The couple were married September 20, 1968 in Kassel, Germany and located to Canton, NY in 1969. Marty worked for the Village of Canton from 1974 to 2005 where he was a heavy equipment operator and CSEA Union President.

Surviving are his wife “Chris” Lyon; sons Mark Lyon of Canton and Jason (Erin) Lyon of Middletown, DE; a brother Mike (Pam) Lyon of Camden, NY; sister-in-law Diane Lyon of TX; four grandchildren Kolbi Lyon of TX, Kyler Lyon of Ft. Drum, NY and Catherine and Matthew Lyon of DE. He is also survived by three nieces and eight nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother Kenneth and a sister Susie O’Rourke.

Marty was an avid outdoorsman. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited, the Inlet Outing Hunting Club, and the Canton Club. He was a long-time member of St. Lawrence Golf & Country Club, dedicated hunter and fisherman, who enjoyed reading, nature and wildlife, precious time with family and gardening.

