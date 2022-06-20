Advertisement

Mary M. Hall, 60, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary M. Hall, 60, of Watertown passed away Friday morning, June 17, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center.

Mary was born July 19, 1961 in Watertown, daughter of Peter S. and Ruth E. Heath Doroha, Sr. She was a graduate of Watertown High School and Upstate Medical Center School of Nursing. On September 4, 2011 she married Gary W. Hall in Dexter. She was a Registered Nurse at Samaritan Medical Center for 40 years and Mary enjoyed camping in Cape Vincent.

Along with her husband, Gary, Mary is survived by her daughter, Emily R. Mitchell, Watertown; four grandchildren, Gabriel, Vanessa, Violet, and Lauryn; sister-in-law Carolyn Heath, Dexter; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Stephen Heath and Peter S. “Doc” Doroha, Jr., both passing in 2019.

A graveside committal service at Dexter Cemetery will be at a time and date to be announced. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to Mary’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to an Autism charity of your choice.

