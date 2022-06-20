Mount Carmel Feast returns this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a three-year wait, the Mount Carmel Feast is returning to Watertown this weekend.

For the last two years, it has been canceled because of COVID. Now it’s back for the 104th year.

Frank Gorri and Vito DiGiovaccino appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the festival, which is known for its Italian food, carnival rides, and fireworks.

The Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast started in 1916 with the primarily Italian families at St. Anthony’s Church and has grown into an event the whole city enjoys.

The festival kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Church on Arsenal Street and continues through Sunday.

On Sunday, there will be a religious procession through the streets of Watertown at 5 p.m. and a fireworks display to cap off the festival at 9:30.

Admission and parking are free.

The grounds are open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

