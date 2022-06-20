Advertisement

Mount Carmel Feast returns this weekend

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a three-year wait, the Mount Carmel Feast is returning to Watertown this weekend.

For the last two years, it has been canceled because of COVID. Now it’s back for the 104th year.

Frank Gorri and Vito DiGiovaccino appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the festival, which is known for its Italian food, carnival rides, and fireworks.

The Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast started in 1916 with the primarily Italian families at St. Anthony’s Church and has grown into an event the whole city enjoys.

The festival kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Church on Arsenal Street and continues through Sunday.

On Sunday, there will be a religious procession through the streets of Watertown at 5 p.m. and a fireworks display to cap off the festival at 9:30.

Admission and parking are free.

The grounds are open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands without power in Northern Jefferson County
What started as a volunteer effort has now evolved into a full blown war on invasive species....
Removing invasive species from Thompson Park
State Trooper injured after crash Saturday morning
State Trooper injured after crash Saturday morning
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
Pleasant Night Inn
Pleasant Night Inn to no longer house sex offenders

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY Mount Carmel Feast returns this weekend
‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
Costs add up quickly with wedding invites
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
New body armor rules in NY miss vest worn by Buffalo killer