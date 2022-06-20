New body armor rules in NY miss vest worn by Buffalo killer
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new law barring sales of bullet-resistant vests to most civilians in New York doesn’t cover the type of armor worn by the gunman who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket.
That gap is raising questions about the law’s effectiveness in deterring military-style assaults.
Payton Gendron wore a steel-plated vest during the May 14 attack. The armor stopped a handgun round fired by a store security guard who tried to halt Gendron’s rampage.
The law hastily enacted by state lawmakers after the attack only restricts sales of “bullet-resistant soft body armor.” That has lawmakers talking about a possible fix.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.