New body armor rules in NY miss vest worn by Buffalo killer

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new law barring sales of bullet-resistant vests to most civilians in New York doesn’t cover the type of armor worn by the gunman who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket.

That gap is raising questions about the law’s effectiveness in deterring military-style assaults.

Payton Gendron wore a steel-plated vest during the May 14 attack. The armor stopped a handgun round fired by a store security guard who tried to halt Gendron’s rampage.

The law hastily enacted by state lawmakers after the attack only restricts sales of “bullet-resistant soft body armor.” That has lawmakers talking about a possible fix.

