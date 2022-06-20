Advertisement

Our interview with Jefferson County Sheriff candidate Perry Golden

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week we’re meeting some of the candidates running in the June 28 primary.

First @ 5 anchor John Moore sat down with the three Republicans running for Jefferson County Sheriff.

On Monday, his interview with Perry Golden aired. Watch it above.

Golden is a member of the sheriff’s office and a detective on the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force.

John’s interviews with the other candidates, Peter Barnett and Gerald Delosh, air this week on First @ 5.

