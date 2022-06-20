Rose E. Hartson, 72, of Winthrop NY, joined her Lord in Heaven on June 19, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Rose E. Hartson, 72, of Winthrop NY, joined her Lord in Heaven on June 19, 2022.

Rose was born in Potsdam NY on January 28, 1950, the youngest of Guy and Vivian (Stone) Rosenbarker, and grew up in Hopkinton. She graduated from Parishville-Hopkinton Central School in 1968, and joined the workforce. She cashiered at numerous stores, including Big N (which later became Ames), JCPenney, Connolly’s IGA, and Munson’s, and waitressed at many restaurants and diners. She enjoyed keeping her customers happy, and had many coworkers who became good friends. Rose loved children and took care of many of them over the years: from her nieces Debbie, Sue, Patty and nephew Terry to her grandson Grey. She loved the simple things in life: spending time with family and friends, morning coffee, reading her bible, puzzles and crosswords, and listening to country music. In her youth, she loved to jitterbug and dance, and spent many happy times at the old Countryside Inn doing so. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Rose is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 43 years, Archie, her daughter Jennifer Hartson, Jenn’s life partner Richard Frary, and her grandson Greydenn Griffin of West Stockholm NY, her son Matthew Hartson, his wife Rachael, and her granddaughters Emma and Quinn of Colorado Springs, CO, her brother Joseph Rosenbarker of Central Square NY, her many brothers and sisters-in-law including: Shirley Dubois, Nancy Hartson, Linda Greenwood, Connie & Stephen Cockayne, Claude & Nancy Hartson, Jack & Pat Hartson, Jerry & Luci Hartson, Jeanne Nehls, and Sharon Rathbun, as well as her many nieces and nephews, her special friend Kim, and neighbors who were like family: George, Karen, and Harlow Arquitt.

Rose was predeceased by her parents, her brother Pete, her sister Edith Norman, her neighbor who was like a second mother, Ileen Arquitt, and many favorite aunts, uncles, cousins, and coworkers.

Her family wish to thank everyone that supported Rose and them this past year, including the 3rd Floor team of nurses and aides at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Thanks to her doctors, Neal and Joanne Cichetti and PA Laura Goldhar of North Country Adult Medicine for taking great care of her, and the doctors at CPH and Massena Memorial: Thakur, Patel, Wang, Kim, and Singh. Special thanks go out to CNA Curtis and RN Madison for your wonderful treatment and compassion, as well as to the ICU team that cared for her: Sean Corbett, Grace, and Brandi, who made her last moments as comfortable as possible. It was greatly appreciated.

Per Rose’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Liver Foundation.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where memories and condolences can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.

