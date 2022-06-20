Rudy Guiliani campaigns for son, Andrew, in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rudy Guiliani, a former New York City mayor and lawyer to former President Donald Trump, paid a visit to Watertown Monday.

He stopped in the city to campaign for his son, Andrew Guiliani, who is running on the Republican ticket for governor.

Standing beside Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli, Guiliani spoke about reducing crime including in Watertown, which he called one of the state’s worst cities for violent crime.

Guiliani says there’s only one way to fix the damage he says has been done in the hands of the Democratic party.

“This state’s really been abused. It’s one of the worst states in the country by every measure. So we do one of two things. We elect a Republican and we stop it like I stopped it in New York City,” he said.

We also asked Guiliani for his thoughts on north country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik as a possible running mate if Donald Trump runs for president in 2024.

Calling her a “bright light” in American politics, Guiliani says Stefanik has what it takes.

“Would I be happy with Elise Stefanik or maybe ten other Republicans? Yes. She would be someone who would definitely pass my test,” he said.

Andrew Guiliani is up against fellow Republicans Rob Astorino, Harry Wilson, and Lee Zeldin in the June 28 primary.

