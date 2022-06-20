Sunday Sports: Rapids hope to break losing streak in doubleheader

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -The Watertown Rapids were back in action at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds Sunday afternoon, hosting Amsterdam in a doubleheader.

The Rapids looking to snap an 8 game losing streak against the first place team in the PGCBL East Division.

At the bottom of the 1st, there was no score when Ellis Schwartz leads things off with a blast that goes over the wall in left center, a solo home run: 1-0 Rapids.

At the top of the 2nd, Amsterdam looking to get something going, but Beaver River senior Jonah Shearer gets the strikeout to end the inning.

At the bottom of the 2nd, the Rapids add to their lead when Lowville product Brett Myers goes yard, a solo home run to left center: 2-0 Rapids.

It wasn’t enough, however, the Rapids lose game one 12-7.

The Rapids lost game two 12-0.

Beaver River senior Colton Kempney was running in the 1 mile event at the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia Sunday.

After a 5th place finish in the 2 mile on Friday, Kempney would place 20th in the mile with a time of 4:12.83, nine seconds behind the winner.

A great weekend for Kempney, showing he can compete with the best runners in the country on the national stage.

For athletes looking to take their talents to the next level in the area, playing year round has become an important part of reaching that goal.

One area group is providing that opportunity for athletes in the North Country.

Movement FC is an area traveling U-13 soccer team comprised of 6th and 7th graders looking to hone their skills on the pitch.

One of several teams that play under Movement Sports, which started out with a couple of soccer teams and basketball teams, and has expanded over the past few year.

”Well, our core is the group of local players in mostly Watertown, but some surrounding schools. Travel is the next level that we’ve started to introduce and start to provide that opportunity. There was a need for a travel club, a travel program here in the North Country, instead of sending kids down to Syracuse to play and travel with teams there,” said Chris Andiorio, Movement Sports Vice President and Founder.

Erick Davidson is the coach of Movement FC, and his team just won a tournament in Philadelphia and is ranked 5th in New York State West.

Davidson’s team plays other squads from Maryland, Long Island, Vermont and New York State.

Davidson’s team is comprised of 18 players from Indian River, Gouverneur, Watertown, Lowville and LaFargeville, and he says this level of competition prepares these girls for playing at the next level.

”Well, I think the travel program prepares them for the next level of soccer because it pits them against the best in their age group. Tough competition, you gotta learn how to win, right? That’s what we tell the girls is you gotta learn how to win tournaments and you gotta play all 80 minutes and come out hard and strong. This will help a lot of them who- Most of them play up in their schools as they are some of the better soccer players in their groups,” said Davidson.

The players say having this opportunity is something they are grateful for, and add that the long hours and travel they put in are worth the unique experience they are getting at such a young age.

”Yeah, it takes a lot of commitment because we travel far for tournaments. We’ve gone to Maryland, Pennsylvania, a lot of different places and it’s really fun. We’re lucky to have the commitment with all the girls that we do,” said Watertown athlete Avery Davidson.

“Yeah, it’s such an amazing experience to play with these girls. It’s taught me so much and it’s great to go and hang out with all these people at the tournaments and just do so good together,” said Gouverneur athlete Lilah Siebels.

”It’s definitely fun traveling around, especially when we do team things like going around seeing the cities and all that,” said Indian River’s Meghan Jones.

”We get a lot of experience and we all go so we help each other out. We get to know how to play with each other,” said LaFargeville athlete Elyza Smith.

Movement Sports also has boys teams, as well, that compete around the Northeast.

”Yeah, we don’t really practice that much, but it’s fun to get out and go play. Range from Syracuse to Auburn, play in some leagues down in Syracuse. Just really fun,” said Watertown’s Mason Andiorio.

Having fun is the key, but preparing these talented young players for their high school years and beyond is something Movement Sports is looking to do for the youth of the North Country.

