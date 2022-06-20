Advertisement

Teens accused of vandalizing town of Potsdam church

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Two teenagers are accused of vandalizing a St. Lawrence County church, causing up to $10,000 worth of damage.

State police charged two 16-year-olds with second-degree criminal mischief. Their names were not released because of their age.

Troopers were called to the Dailey Ridge Presbyterian Church at 411 Elliot Road in the town of Potsdam on June 5.

Police said the interior of the church was vandalized, with an estimate of damages being between $5,000 and $10,000.

The teens were arrested on June 10 and arraigned in St. Lawrence County Youth Part Court.

