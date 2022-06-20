Thousands without power in Northern Jefferson County

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Thousands are without power in Northern Jefferson County.

National Grid officials say about 9,300 people are without power in several locations throughout Northern Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Dispatch says the call was in response to a reported explosion around 7:10 PM Sunday evening.

Clayton Fire officials say they responded to something going wrong at the sub-station on State Route 12 between Clayton and Fisher’s Landing, however they could not confirm what it was, and that National Grid is now handling it.

The power company says there is no timetable yet for restoration yet, but crews are working on it.

