Traffic advisory: traffic light work & water main repairs in Watertown

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Traffic light work at two Watertown intersections and water main repairs on Bradley Street could slow traffic down in parts of the city.

Crews will be working on traffic signals at the corner of West Main and Davidson streets and at Mill and East/West Lynde streets.

West Main will be down to one lane. Main Avenue and the 500 block of Davidson will be closed.

Mill Street will be reduced to one lane and the 100 blocks of East and West Lynde streets will be closed.

Work is expected to start at 7:30 a.m. in both cases and be complete by 4 p.m.

Also, the northbound lane (leaving the city) in the 500 block of Bradley Street will be closed to allow crews to repair a water main. The center lane in front of 512 Bradley will also be closed.

Work is expected to be done by 4 p.m.

