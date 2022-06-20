Watertown shooting suspect had loaded gun during traffic stop, say Lewis County officials

TOWN OF NEW BREMEN, New York (WWNY) - We now know why Watertown shooting suspect Benji Reed was arrested in Lewis County.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said patrols found him with a loaded gun during a June 8 traffic stop.

The 41-year-old Utica man was driving a vehicle on Kirschnerville Road in the town of New Bremen when officials pulled him over.

The sheriff’s office said it received information from the Watertown Police Department that Reed was wanted by New York State Parole and was a suspect in a shooting.

During the investigation, officials said Reed’s vehicle was spotted at a home on Soft Maple Road in the town of New Bremen.

When Reed drove away, patrols pulled him over and took him into custody without incident.

Officials said they found a loaded 9mm handgun, packaged cocaine, and digital scales inside the vehicle.

Reed and a passenger, 34-year-old Amy Deem of 7675 Soft Maple Road, were both charged with felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Deem was additionally charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Both Deem and Reed were ordered held in the Lewis County Jail without bail.

Last week, Watertown police charged Reed with felony counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He allegedly fired a gun in the direction of a man on July 17, 2021, on State Street.

