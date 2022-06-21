Advertisement

10th Mountain Division & Fort Drum Museum now open

Published: Jun. 21, 2022
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The 10th Mountain Division & Fort Drum Museum is now open to the public.

Military and civilian officials attended the opening ceremony Tuesday.

The museum shows the history of the 10th Mountain Division through preserved Army trinkets, soldier gear, and war displays.

Sackets Harbor Mayor Alex Morgia says the museum’s Sackets Harbor display brings back memories.

“Next to that is the lacrosse display which shows the old Native American sticks that were wooden and hooked. They’re very different to the modern lacrosse sticks. When I was a kid, my uncle gave me his, so I actually had one of the old wooden styles for a long time. So it’s kind of cool to see both of those,” he said.

The museum, located on Col. Reade Road off Route 26, also has aircraft on the grounds.

