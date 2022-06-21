Advertisement

2 from Carthage heading to American Legion Boys State

American Legion Boys State
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carthage students Will McIntosh and Corry Decker will head to SUNY Morrisville next week for the American Legion Boys’ State program

It’s a program that will give them first-hand experience with how government works.

They say their fathers – who themselves participated in Boys State – encouraged them to apply.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The program is for high school students who just completed their junior year.

It runs from June 26 to July 1.

You can find out more at nylegion.net/boys-state.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP Benefits
As grocery costs soar, NY beefs up food assistance to needy
Thousands without power in Northern Jefferson County
Benji Reed
Watertown shooting suspect had loaded gun during traffic stop, say Lewis County officials
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
At North Country Store, the cost of refrigerating meats and cheeses has skyrocketed this year.
Electric bills more than double for local business

Latest News

New York Sea Grant
Get out on your boat despite high fuel costs, expert says
Talented South Jefferson lacrosse player Macy Shultz has received All-America status from U.S....
South Jeff lacrosse standout receives national recognition
Wake Up Weather
Becoming humid with scattered showers
Watertown officials are looking at a proposal to shift the city's Christmas parade and tree...
Watertown lawmakers ponder changes to Christmas parade