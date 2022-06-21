2 from Carthage heading to American Legion Boys State

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carthage students Will McIntosh and Corry Decker will head to SUNY Morrisville next week for the American Legion Boys’ State program

It’s a program that will give them first-hand experience with how government works.

They say their fathers – who themselves participated in Boys State – encouraged them to apply.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The program is for high school students who just completed their junior year.

It runs from June 26 to July 1.

You can find out more at nylegion.net/boys-state.

