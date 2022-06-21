Becoming humid with scattered showers

(WWNY) - It’s the first day of summer and we’ll have humid conditions and summer showers to match.

The rain will be on and off all day. Downpours could be heavy. Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and again heading into evening. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Humidity continues to build overnight. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain showers. Thunderstorms are possible between 2 and 5 p.m. Highs will be in the 80s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of rain on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Friday will be sunny and around 80.

It will be hot and humid for the first weekend of summer.

Saturday and Sunday will both be mostly sunny and around 85. There’s a 40% chance of rain on Sunday.

It will be partly sunny and 75 on Monday.

