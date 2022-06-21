Advertisement

Billy Collins at the Clayton Opera House

Thursday, June 23 at 7:30 pm
Billy Collins at the Clayton Opera House
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Billy Collins will have three of his books on sale at the event: Whale Day, Aimless Love, and The Rain in Portugal. Dubbed “the most popular poet in America” by Bruce Weber in the New York Times, Billy Collins is famous for conversational, witty poems that welcome readers with humor but often slip into quirky, tender or profound observation on the everyday, reading and writing, and poetry itself. He has served two terms as the U.S. poet laureate, from 2001 to 2003, was New York State poet laureate from 2004 to 2006, and is a regular guest on National Public Radio programs. He is the author of 12 collections of poetry. He is also the editor of “Poetry 180: A Turning Back to Poetry,” “180 More: Extraordinary Poems for Every Day,” and “Bright Wings: An Illustrated Anthology of Poems About Birds.” “Whale Day” is his newest collection, bringing together more than 50 poems and showcasing his deft mixing of the playful and the serious.

June 23 at 7:30 pm

At the Clayton Opera House

