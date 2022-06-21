Celebration of Life: Thomas L. Page and Doris Jean Page, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Thomas L. Page and his wife Doris Jean Page of Philadelphia, NY, will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25th at the Philadelphia American Legion Post 798.

Thomas passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022. He worked for the Peace Bridge Customs Brokers on Wellesley Island, NY and was also a medical clerk at Fort Dum, N.Y. He retired in 2016.

Tom was also a member of the Philadelphia Fire Dept Benevolent Association, the Philadelphia American Legion – Post 798, the Disabled American Veterans in Gouverneur, NY, the Chapel of the Pine in Theresa, NY, and was also a long-time member and trustee of the Indian River Baptist Church in Philadelphia, NY.

Doris passed away July 20, 2018. She was a Mary Kay consultant for many years and a cosmetologist out of her home serving friends and family for over thirty years. She was a member of the Acapella North Chorus of the Sweet Adeline’s International group, pianist and choir director at the Indian River Baptist Church in Philadelphia, and former auxiliary member of the Philadelphia Fire Department. She enjoyed singing, needle work, photography and spending time with her family.

Among their survivors are their six children and their spouses: Jason H. (Lisa) Page of Maine, NY; Stephanie J. Page of Phoenix, AZ; Amanda R. Page, Christa L. (Travis) Donelson, Benjamin J. Page, and Jacob S. Page, all of Philadelphia, NY; three grandchildren: Bryan and Paige Donelson both of Philadelphia, NY and Kelsey Page of Maine, NY; Tom’s siblings: Harold G. (Cissy) Page III of Groton, CT, Gary A. (JoAnne) Page of Cincinnati, OH, Ronald S. Page of North Dakota, and Carl D. (Liz) Page of Tyler, TX; and Doris’s two brothers and their wives, Duane (Rosie) Brumit, Wichita, KS, Chris (Judy) Brumit, Phoenix, AZ; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.

